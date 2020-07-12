Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $265.00 at Citigroup

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.32.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock opened at $205.56 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.