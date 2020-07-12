Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Given New $95.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.25.

NYSE GPI opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.61. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

