Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research cut shares of Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.17.

NYSE HAE opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 47,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $4,125,741.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $62,002.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,651 shares of company stock worth $11,404,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 839.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

