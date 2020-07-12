Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.41 Million

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $3.41 million and $38,890.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045388 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.19 or 0.05069563 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

