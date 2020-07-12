HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Investec lowered shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut HSBC from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale cut HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut HSBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15. HSBC has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). HSBC had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HSBC by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,686,000 after buying an additional 3,098,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,463,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,740,000 after buying an additional 998,765 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $14,812,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 13.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,951,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,670,000 after buying an additional 356,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,720,000. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

