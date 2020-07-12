IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Reaches $154.23 on Exchanges

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for approximately $154.23 or 0.01662931 BTC on exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $308,464.93 and $104.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045388 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.19 or 0.05069563 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033462 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDXM is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.