Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NSIT. TheStreet cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.17.

NSIT opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,130,000 after purchasing an additional 117,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

