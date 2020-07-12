Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 239.98%. The company had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,094.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,230 shares of company stock valued at $455,309. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

