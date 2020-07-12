Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.73.

NYSE KNX opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $44.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $45,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $3,521,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,309,714. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

