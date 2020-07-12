Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Raised to $91.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LECO. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Electric from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average is $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $701.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

