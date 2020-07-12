MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $35.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of MaxLinear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.78.

MXL stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.87.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 365,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,431 shares of company stock worth $2,556,935. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

