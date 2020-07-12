Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $261.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $261.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.23.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $292.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.61 and its 200 day moving average is $249.83. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,727 shares of company stock worth $16,235,465. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after purchasing an additional 286,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,939,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,857,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,929,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

