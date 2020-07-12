Morgan Stanley Boosts Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $58.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CXO. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Concho Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Concho Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.21.

Concho Resources stock opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

