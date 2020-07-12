Morgan Stanley Cuts Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to $0.75

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $1.00 to $0.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities downgraded Precision Drilling to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $0.30 to $0.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $0.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.23.

NYSE PDS opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.25 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 183.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,728,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,117,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 109.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 736,815 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 70.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 617,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 496,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

