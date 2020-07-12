Morgan Stanley Increases Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $6.50

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LBRT. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $605.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $472.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 264,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 98,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth about $3,178,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

