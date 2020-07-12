Morgan Stanley Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $12.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup downgraded PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.57.

PBF stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

