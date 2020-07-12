Morgan Stanley Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $90.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.13.

PSX stock opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Analyst Recommendations for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

