Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.27.

MUR opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 3.27.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $157,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $78,350.00. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 83.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 218.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,540,000 after buying an additional 958,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 31.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

