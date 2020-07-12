Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.14.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 24.92 and a current ratio of 24.92. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

