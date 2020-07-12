New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. National Securities raised New Mountain Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Mountain Finance from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.85.

NYSE:NMFC opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $866.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.17.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. The company had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $1,588,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,040,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,903,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 622,861 shares of company stock worth $5,425,708 in the last ninety days. 9.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

