NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

NXTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextCure from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut NextCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut NextCure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.77. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

