Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

OCSL stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $616.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 86.32%. The company had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In related news, CEO Armen Panossian acquired 7,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,575,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 566,970 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,603,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 621,763 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $6,281,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,772,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 311,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,704,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 252,139 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.