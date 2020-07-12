Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OCSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

OCSI opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 120.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit