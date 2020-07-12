Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PE. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.91.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

NYSE PE opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,440,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $367,610,000 after purchasing an additional 722,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,110,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,204,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 378.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.