Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Get Precigen alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Precigen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Precigen has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. Precigen had a negative net margin of 300.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,428 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $37,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 7,619 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $34,285.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Precigen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Precigen by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precigen (PGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.