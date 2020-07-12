Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $177.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.43.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $194.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.25 and its 200 day moving average is $204.11. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

