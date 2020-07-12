Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $177.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.43.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $194.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.25 and its 200 day moving average is $204.11. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Analyst Recommendations for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit