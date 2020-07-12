Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of RVSB opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

