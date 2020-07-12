Robert W. Baird Raises Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $100.00

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $94.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 475.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after acquiring an additional 296,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

