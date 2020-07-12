Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Price Target to $12.00

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HST. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.16.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 659,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 129,873 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 749,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 246,614 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 226,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 141,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

