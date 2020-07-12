RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target Raised to $3.00

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RES. ValuEngine upgraded RPC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised RPC from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.61.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. RPC has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. RPC had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RPC will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,606,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,730,000 after buying an additional 173,652 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RPC by 49.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,080,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 1,019,744 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of RPC by 29.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,173,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 496,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RPC by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 198,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RPC by 29.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 353,514 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.