SEA (NYSE:SE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SE. ValuEngine downgraded SEA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SEA from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on SEA from $69.50 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $129.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average of $59.98.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The business had revenue of $913.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SEA will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,992,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 64.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,695,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,049,964,000 after buying an additional 9,317,825 shares during the period. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $360,369,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in SEA by 311.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,410,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $372,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $191,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

