Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of SHIP opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 43.89%. The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

