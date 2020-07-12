SunTrust Banks Increases Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $295.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $265.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.41.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $273.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.12. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $276.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.