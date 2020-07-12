Super Zero (SERO) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.00 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00099272 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00334944 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049518 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010822 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012451 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

