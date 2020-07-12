The Force Protocol (FOR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $331,387.00

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.87 million and approximately $331,387.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

