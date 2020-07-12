Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPCE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:SPCE opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $20,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,357 shares of company stock worth $239,261 and have sold 34,280,000 shares worth $516,012,500.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $3,743,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.