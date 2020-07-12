Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.65-4.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 0.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

