Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $7.10 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

