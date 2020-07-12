Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OVID. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.57.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,652,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 499,976 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 497,984 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

