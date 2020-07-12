Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $128.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 6,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $26,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,687 shares of company stock valued at $86,201 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 500.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,098,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 283,868 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 392,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 273,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 462,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

