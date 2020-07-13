AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Market Cap Reaches $4,613.76

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $4,613.76 and $14.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin . AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

