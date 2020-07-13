Aphria (TSE:APHA) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA)’s share price rose 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.35, approximately 6,023,079 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,504,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.83.

APHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aphria from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Aphria from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Pi Financial set a C$8.00 price objective on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aphria from C$4.50 to C$5.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

