Beacon Price Up 14.9% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $10,945.91 and approximately $98.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00499315 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004579 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013171 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003156 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.