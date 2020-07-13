Benz (BENZ) Achieves Market Cap of $709.01

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Benz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. Benz has a market capitalization of $709.01 and $119.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Benz has traded 114% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.33 or 0.01952198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00197193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00076863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00113429 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

