bitCNY Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $34.34 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001564 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 29,836,100 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

