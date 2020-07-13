BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0304 on Top Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $12,521.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00023450 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,066,042 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

