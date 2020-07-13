Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Buscar Co (OTCMKTS:CGLD) rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 44,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 92,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Buscar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGLD)

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

