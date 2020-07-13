CaNickel Mining (CVE:CML) Shares Up 14.3%

CaNickel Mining Ltd (CVE:CML)’s share price was up 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 19,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 15,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

Get CaNickel Mining alerts:

CaNickel Mining (CVE:CML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.24 million for the quarter.

CaNickel Mining Limited, mining company, explores for, extracts, and processes nickel-containing ore in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Bucko Lake mine located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Crowflight Minerals Inc and changed its name to CaNickel Mining Limited in June 2011. CaNickel Mining Limited was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CaNickel Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaNickel Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.