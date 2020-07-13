Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $11.50 million and $17,044.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002006 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045894 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.93 or 0.04876134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033514 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

