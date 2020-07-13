Eclipx Group (ASX:ECX) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Eclipx Group Ltd (ASX:ECX) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.91 ($0.62) and last traded at A$0.87 ($0.60), approximately 5,513,954 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.83 ($0.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of $278.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.87 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.39.

Eclipx Group Company Profile (ASX:ECX)

Eclipx Group Limited provides vehicle fleet leasing, fleet management, and diversified financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in four segments: Australia Commercial, Australia Consumer, Grays, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, commercial equipment finance and leasing, novated leasing, consumer finance for cars, medium term rental, auctioneering and valuation, and corporate and consumer asset backed finance services.

